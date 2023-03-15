HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold

Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like the border protection seized gold from the port.

Via Fox19 

A shipment containing more than $67,000 worth of gold after it was declared as clothing valued at $125, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

officers opened the shipment after detecting density anomalies during an x-ray screening and found four gold bars and a box of loose gold hidden among clothing.

More from 100.3
Close