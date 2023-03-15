Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold

It looks like the border protection seized gold from the port.
Via Fox19
A shipment containing more than $67,000 worth of gold after it was declared as clothing valued at $125, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
officers opened the shipment after detecting density anomalies during an x-ray screening and found four gold bars and a box of loose gold hidden among clothing.
