Cincinnati: Hayden Hurst Is Saying Goodbye To The Bengals Per Report

It looks like Hayden Hurst is saying goodbye to the Bengals.

Reports are saying he is headed to the Carolina Panthers.

I’m sad about this one Fasho!

Via Fox19

Hurst, a 2018 first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, signed with Cincinnati last off-season.

In his lone year with the Bengals, the tight end played in 13 games, catching 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns.

He was a key piece of the Bengals’ playoff run this past season.