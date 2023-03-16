Ja Morant: Speaks Out [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is speaking out about his suspension, and the video that led to it.

Morant sat down for an interview with Jalen Rose on Wednesday, after he met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and was officially suspended

for eight games for posting a video of himself holding a gun in a nightclub in Colorado.

Morant explained, “The gun wasn’t mine. It’s not who I am. I don’t condone any type of violence, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I’ve

made a bad mistake. I can see the image that I’ve painted over myself with my recent mistakes. In the future I’m gonna show everybody who Ja

really is, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

Morant went on to say, “Honestly, I feel like we put ourselves in that situation with our past mistakes, and now it’s only right that we focus in and lock in on being smarter and more responsible, holding each other accountable for everything. I feel like in the past we didn’t know what was at stake. And now finally me having that time to realize everything, have that time alone, I realize that now.”

