Method Man is offering some advice to Yung Miami after fans heavily critiqued her performance on the hit Starz show, “BMF.”
In a message to TMZ, he told the outlet that Miami should just drown out all the “white noise.”
He also added that he “love the City Girls, they’re dope!”
Yung Miami guest starred last week as Deanna Washington on episode nine and fans were quick to call out the city girl on her acting skills.
Regardless if Miami decides to try her hand at acting again, it’s good to see veterans sending positive vibes her way!
Method Man To Yung Miami After Fans Critique Her Performance On BMF: “Ignore The Haters” was originally published on 92q.com
