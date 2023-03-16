LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Hey neighbor! According to Outkick, a recent single, Gisele Bundchen has left the market. Man, that was quick…

Jeffrey Soffer and Gisele have been apparently spending some time with each other. It gets more interesting, ex-husband Tom Brady and Jeffrey apparently are friends. The former NFL QB and supermodel bought a beautiful Mansion in Miami back in 2020. Guess who is the neighbor? Yup! The Billionaire developer, Jeffery Soffer.

The plot has thickened.

RELATED: I Hate The Homies Podcast “Is the Tom Brady Era Over?” | Episode 23

RELATED: Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron James On NBA Championship

RELATED: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

HOMEPAGE

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer was originally published on hotspotatl.com