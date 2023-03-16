Feature Story

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer

Published on March 16, 2023
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady's Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer

Source: Getty / Getty

Hey neighbor! According to Outkick, a recent single, Gisele Bundchen has left the market. Man, that was quick…

Jeffrey Soffer and Gisele have been apparently spending some time with each other. It gets more interesting, ex-husband Tom Brady and Jeffrey apparently are friends. The former NFL QB and supermodel bought a beautiful Mansion in Miami back in 2020. Guess who is the neighbor? Yup! The Billionaire developer, Jeffery Soffer.

The plot has thickened.

RELATED: I Hate The Homies Podcast “Is the Tom Brady Era Over?” | Episode 23

RELATED: Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron James On NBA Championship

RELATED: Rihanna &amp; ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

HOMEPAGE

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 100.3
Close