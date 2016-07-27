Extra Butter: Matt Damon Talks Returning To ‘Jason Bourne’ & Why Young Metro Should Trust Him

Bourne is back.

| 07.27.16
Matt Damon is back in the Bourne franchise with his latest movie, Jason Bourne.

After walking away from the agency that trained him 10 years ago to become a deadly weapon, he finds himself forced out of the shadows when CIA director Robert Dewey assigns hacker and counterinsurgency expert Heather Lee to find him.

The movie is filled with twists and turns, and goes all out to pull off their biggest stunt ever: pretty much destroying Las Vegas. I talked to Oscar winners Matt Damon and Alicia Vikander about shutting down the Vegas Strip.

I also asked them about a few hip-hop related things as well. Would Metro Boomin trust Matt Damon or Ben Affleck? Is Alicia Vikander a Beyoncé fan or more into Taylor Swift? Her answer is truly amazing.

Check out this week’s Extra Butter above. Jason Bourne is in theaters this Friday, July 29th.

