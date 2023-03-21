Amazon to Lay Off 9,000 Employees On Top of 18,000 in January

Amazon is once again preparing for layoffs.
The e-commerce company announced on Monday that 9,000 employees are expected to be laid off.
This comes after the 18,000 job cuts made by the company in January.
Amazon’s chief executive, Andy Jassy, said in a letter to workers that the company had added a substantial amount of staff in the past few years, but the uncertain economy has forced it to choose cost and headcount cuts. Amazon employs more than 1.5 million people worldwide.
This new round of layoffs is expected to happen in the next few weeks, affecting those working with Amazon Web Services, Twitch, and advertising.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram also plans for a second wave of heavy layoffs. It stated last week that it would freeze hiring and reduce another 10,000 employees this year.
In the letter to employees, Jassy add, “This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term. To those ultimately impacted by these reductions, I want to thank you for the work you have done on behalf of customers and the company.”
What do you think these layoffs mean for Amazon? What Amazon services do you use regularly?
