According to NBC4i, The last gas-powered muscle car from Dodge isn’t leaving the road without some squeals, thunder and crazy-fast speed.
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and the automaker says it will be the quickest production car made.
Stellantis says it can go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in a scary 1.66 seconds, making it faster than even electric supercars from Tesla and Lucid.
It’s what the performance brand from Stellantis is calling the last of the rumbling cars that for decades were a fixture of American culture on Saturday night cruises all over the country.
Stellantis will stop making gas versions of the Dodge Challenger and Charger and the Chrylser 300 big sedan by the end of this year, squeezed out by stricter government fuel-economy regulations and an accelerating shift to electric vehicles to fight climate change.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Video Provides Details On What Happened To Irvo Otieno, Who Was Allegedly Killed While In Police Custody
- Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla
- Cincinnati: The Bengals Sign Safety Nick Scott
- Usher: Stopped His Vegas Show To Give Queen Latifah Her Flowers
- Yung Miami Is ‘Back Outside’ In NYC In An All Black Look
- Wrongfully Convicted Victim and Civil Rights Lawyer Speak Out to Raise Awareness
- “New Besties” Meg The Stallion and Vice President Kamala Harris Celebrate Women’s History Month
- Minnesota Republican Claims Genocides Between Native Americans And White People Went ‘Each Way’
- Black Tony Is Finally Coming To Work…At 11 O’clock [WATCH]
- 6 Important Things To Know About Ramadan
Dodge unveils it’s last gas powered muscle car that’s faster than a Tesla was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick and More Added to Cincinnati Music Fest Line-up
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold