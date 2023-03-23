Gilbert Arenas Believes Nobody is Scared of LeBron James

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

LeBron James has been no stranger to criticism throughout his 20 year NBA career.

NBA and Washington Wizards legend, Gilbert Arenas, is taking the time to add to the long debated “fear” conversation when it comes to topic of Lebron James.

On Gilbert Arenas’ podcast, Gils’ Arena, he states that NBA players don’t fear James because he’s an “all-around player.” He also believes that LeBron isn’t a player that can erupt for high scoring games at any given day.

Listen to more of his explanation below.

LeBron hasn’t played much since breaking the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA All-Time Scoring Record, due to an foot-tendon injury. It would be silly to believe that LeBron hasn’t heard Gilbert’s recent comments on his ability to induce fear upon opponents. It probably won’t be the last time LeBron hears of the inquiry.

Do you think Gilbert’s assessment is accurate?

Does LeBron even compare to MJ or Kobe in the pure scorer debate?

Let us know in the comments section.

