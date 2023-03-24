It’s March, and madness has settled into collegiate basketball. Especially in the WNIT tournament.
After last night’s victory for the Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team, Elissa Brett was punched in the face by Jamirah Shutes in what was supposed to be the customary post-game handshake line.
BGSU won the Super 16 game 73-60. After the contest, BG’s Brett and Memphis’ Shutes got into an apparent argument, just before Shutes connected with a punch right to Shutes’ face. Shutes was quickly restrained by her coach as the women on BG went to tend to their fallen star.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In a statement following the game, BGSU released a statement claiming that the police were getting involved.
“The incident that took place following tonight’s home WNIT game has been turned over to the BGSU Police Department.”
Brett was one of the stars in last night’s win, notching 15 points and 6 rebounds.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Everything We Know About The Irvo Otieno Case
- Vice President Kamala Harris Discusses Women’s History Month
- Mind, Body, Business: Assessing Your Health At Home
- Review: ‘John Wick 4’ Is An Entertaining, Gritty And Bloody Good Time
- Florida NAACP Requests Travel Advisory To Warn Black Folks To Stay Out Of Florida Due To Anti-Woke Nonsense
- Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win
- Cincinnati: New Convention Center Hotel Coming To The Nati
- Jade Cargill Proves That Beauty And Strength Go Beyond The Wrestling Ring
- Beauty Influencer Eni Popoola Was Forced To Choose Between Her Job At A Law Firm Or Her Lucrative Career As A Content Creator
- JAY-Z’s: Net Worth Soars Over $2 Billion
Bowling Green Player Sucker Punched by Memphis Loser After Tournament Win was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Lori Harvey Looks Casually Chic In $90 Retro Reebok Sneakers
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Singer/Songwriter Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Chad Ochocinco Johnson: Has A New Job
-
Cincinnati: Border Protection Seizes Gold
-
Spice Announces Her Third Pregnancy: ‘God Has Been So Good To Me!’