Filmmakers Call Jonathan Majors ‘Abusive’ In Deleted Tweets

Even before the surprise arrest of Jonathan Majors for an alleged assault on his girlfriend over the weekend, people in the movie industry were reportedly calling the actor an abuser. Those accusations were trumpeted even louder once news of the arrest in New York City was reported despite the absence of any evidence corroborating the claims.

One critic, in particular, posted a cryptic tweet in February that claimed an unnamed actor was “a vicious, cruel, abusive human being” on and off of movie sets. While it was initially unclear to whom filmmaker A.B. Allen was referring to in the tweet, another Twitter user posted a screenshot of the tweet on Saturday night and wrote: “Now we know who this tweet was about.”

That would have been innocent enough until Allen seemingly confirmed the suspicions by responding in the affirmative and tweeting: “Ding / Ding / Ding / Ding.”

Allen later tweeted that he was keeping the actor’s name private because disclosing it “would still expose people who have been hurt and deserve to not become part of some larger media inquiry if they don’t want to. So I’m not gonna get into the details. But now y’all know what his ~deal~ is, so.”

Then, finally, in case there was any confusion over who Allen was talking about, he tweeted once again in apparent glee and suggested he would keep his “fingers crossed” that Majors’ career was finished.

“This is actually all happening much more quickly and catastrophically than I would’ve guessed but it’s a relief cause I can’t do another press tour of ‘smol bean jonathan majors’ for Avengers 8 or whatever,” Allen, known for his directorial and cinematography work, tweeted. “Feels like it’s Over for him, fingers crossed.”

Hours after Allen’s tweets were posted, Majors’ lawyer announced that video evidence as well as two separate statements from the accuser “recanting” the allegations will clear the actor.

As of Monday morning, Allen had deleted his Twitter account.

But Allen wasn’t the only person in the acting world to express such sentiments.

Stage actor Tim Nicolai also took to Twitter to make similar accusations of Majors.

Nicolai called Majors “a sociopath and abuser” and claimed, “that is how virtually everyone speaks about him.” He suggested the arrest was validation of those claims.

“It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported,” Nicolai added before explaining that he felt compelled to corroborate claims of abuse.

“It’s both simultaneously awful to know he is still doing this and also a relief that he may never get to again,” Nicolai wrote in a series of tweets that he has since deleted. “A bunch of us are close with people (and sometimes multiple people) he has directly harmed. I don’t know if they will speak on it. It is completely their decision.”

Nicolai claimed in his tweets before making his Twitter account private that “people [Majors] did this to are texting me right now. It’s not ‘I heard’.”

What happened?

Majors, 33, was arrested in Manhattan on Saturday morning after a 30-year-old woman told the NYPD he had strangled, assaulted and harassed her. Majors was booked on two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault and released from custody before the news broke on Saturday night.

The attorney defending Majors from the allegations never referred to the woman involved as his girlfriend and said she expected the new evidence she plans to present will vindicate her client.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim in an altercation with a woman he knows,” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, said in a statement Sunday before adding later: “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Chaudhry, who notably referred to Majors as a “victim,” said the evidence includes “video footage from the vehicle where the alleged assault occurred, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard” the alleged assault. “Most importantly,” Chaudhry continued, there are “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Chaudhry said the woman was suffering from an “emotional crisis” that prompted her to be hospitalized, suggesting her medical treatment was not for an assault after all.

“The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested,” Chaudry added. “We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Initial reports claimed that police were called after Majors and his girlfriend got into a dispute during a taxi ride and he reportedly attacked her. She was allegedly hospitalized with minor injuries including a cut near her ear, redness and marks on her face.

TMZ suggested in a report that the incident may have been caused by jealousy.

From TMZ:

Our sources say police were told the girlfriend saw another woman texting Majors, and she confronted him — trying to sneak a peek at his phone. We’re told the alleged victim/GF claims this got Majors mad, and that he allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her.

We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.

Majors immediately denied all allegations.

“He’s done nothing wrong,” his rep told TMZ. “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors is scheduled to appear in court to answer for the charges May 8, unless the charges are dropped first.

