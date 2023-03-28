McDonald’s To Release New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

A new McFlurry flavor will be debuting at McDonald’s!
The fast-food chain confirmed that a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry would hit menus on April 12.
This limited-time treat will include vanilla soft serve, strawberry clusters, and shortbread cookies.
The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will join regular menu items M&M McFlurry and Oreo McFlurry.
Not only are is the fast food chain drop the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, they annouced a new classic lemonade and two limited-edition versions of the McCrispy chicken sandwich line earlier this month.
As well, McDonald’s revealed last week that the Chicken Big Mac would return for a second time, but sadly for US customers, the launch would only be available in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
What are your thoughts on this latest McFlurry? What is something you want to see McDonald’s make permanent on their menu?
