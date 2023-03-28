Ohio School District Approves 4-Day School Weeks

North College Hill City Schools, in Southwest Ohio, has just approved a 4-day school week, and it may not be for reasons that you think.
Kickstarted by the pandemic and likely exacerbated because of unfit salaries, the nation is currently undergoing a teacher and substitute shortage that’s crippling school districts in Ohio. North College City Schools will now move to the new teaching model, which will allow teachers an extra day to plan, and students an extra day to catch up on assignments.
From FOX 8:
“You have a local community that decided the best way to serve the needs of students is to provide time,” Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro said. “I will say time is the most precious commodity that we have. Time for teachers to do all the work that is necessary for effective instruction to happen.”
55% of educators are thinking about leaving the profession sooner than planned according to a 2022 study from the National Education Association.
Are you or your children ready for a 4-day week!?
