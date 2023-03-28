Why the death penalty may end in Ohio

According to NBC4i, a group of Ohio lawmakers crossed the aisle Tuesday in calling for a repeal of the state’s death penalty.
The bipartisan slate of state senators – two Democrats and two Republicans – announced their intent to introduce legislation that would abolish the death penalty in Ohio, instead replacing what they called an “unfair, inhumane” and costly punishment with life in prison without parole.
“No man or woman has the authority to determine who lives or who dies – otherwise, the blood is on our hands,” said Sen. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester), one of the bill’s sponsors.
In 2021, Ohio ranked No. 6 for the largest death row population in the U.S., according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
For the full NBC4 story click here
