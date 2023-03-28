Who Is Amanda Aldridge? The Hidden Figure Of Classical Music

Amanda Ira Aldridge was a remarkable African-American operatic soprano singer who lived in the late 19th and early 20th century. Born in 1866 in London, England, she was the daughter of Ira Aldridge, a well-known African-American Shakespearean actor. Amanda Aldridge’s talent and hard work helped her to break down barriers and become a trailblazer for other African-Americans in the world of classical music.

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, let’s celebrate this hidden figure and her massive contributions to the genre.

Early Life and Education

Amanda Aldridge grew up in a family of musicians and actors, with her father Ira Aldridge being one of the most celebrated Shakespearean actors of the 19th century. Her mother, Amanda Brandt, was Swedish, according to the English Heritage. Born March 10, 1866, the Upper Norwood, London native showed a keen interest in music from an early age.

In 1883, at the age of 17, Aldridge enrolled in the Royal College of Music in London, where she took voice lessons with Jenny Lind and Sir George Henschel. She also studied harmony and counterpoint with Frederick Bridge and Francis Edward Gladstone.

The multi-talented star quickly established herself as a talented and dedicated student. Her hard work paid off when she was awarded the Academy’s Silver Medal for singing in 1887.

She also had the opportunity to travel extensively throughout Europe with her family, which exposed her to a wide range of musical styles and cultures.

After completing her studies, Amanda Aldridge began her career as an opera singer. She made her professional debut in 1892 in the role of Aida in Verdi’s opera of the same name. Her performance was a great success, and she went on to perform in many other operas throughout Europe, including La Traviata, Carmen and The Magic Flute. She was known for her powerful voice, impeccable technique, and dramatic presence on stage.