Rihanna: Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Baby Bump

Published on March 29, 2023

Rihanna Gives An Adorable Sneak Peek Of Her Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From The Drive-Through

Rihanna gave fans a baby update as she added new photos to her Instagram that showed off her food cravings.

Rihanna posted a photo of a plate of spaghetti in her lap with her baby bump showing. She captioned the photo, “Drive-tru.”

In a second photo, she showed a plate of pasta balanced on her lap, with an emoji of a mother feeding her baby a bottle.

 

https://instagram.com/stories/badgalriri/3068894887890588606?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://instagram.com/stories/badgalriri/3068896706490517902?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

 

 

  • What was your favorite thing to eat during your pregnancy?

 

