Rihanna: Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Baby Bump

Rihanna Gives An Adorable Sneak Peek Of Her Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From The Drive-Through
Rihanna gave fans a baby update as she added new photos to her Instagram that showed off her food cravings.
Rihanna posted a photo of a plate of spaghetti in her lap with her baby bump showing. She captioned the photo, “Drive-tru.”
In a second photo, she showed a plate of pasta balanced on her lap, with an emoji of a mother feeding her baby a bottle.
https://instagram.com/stories/badgalriri/3068894887890588606?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://instagram.com/stories/badgalriri/3068896706490517902?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
- What was your favorite thing to eat during your pregnancy?
