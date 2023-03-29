According to NBC4i, the rules of the road are about to change. In one week, Ohio’s distracted driving law officially takes effect.
This allows law enforcement to pull over drivers on their phones without incident. It also makes distracted driving a primary offense with up to a $500 fine.
The Ohio State Highway patrol said they’ve seen nearly 62,000 distracted driving crashes in the state since 2018. They say 1,800 of those were fatal or with serious injury.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
