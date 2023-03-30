Ohio: School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A school bus driver in Amherst, OH has resigned after a video of him using “inappropriate and offensive” language with children went viral. The school district says they’re looking into the incident.

The video is believed to have originated on TikTok, eventually making its way to school employees.

In a letter from the Amherst Exempted Village School District, they explained “This evening, I received a video circulating on social media of a bus driver using inappropriate and offensive language towards students. The behavior exhibited by the bus driver is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

From FOX 8:

The video found on social media platforms like TikTok appears to show a bus driver yelling obscenities at students.

The letter states that the driver has resigned and the school district is investigating.

“The actions of the bus driver do not represent the values and standards we uphold as a district and do not reflect our commitment to providing a safe, caring and compassionate educational environment,” the letter said.

To see the entire report from FOX 8, [click here].

