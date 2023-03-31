On this week’s episode of New And Making Noise, Incognito and DJ Misses chop it up with Big Boss Vette! After the success of her 2022 viral hit “Snatched,” Vette is back with “Pretty Girls Walk,” another song making waves on social media and everywhere else. The St. Louis native also talks about celebrities such as Chloe Bailey helping her movement grow faster than she could imagine.
Before some of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B artists sell-out arenas, they hit up New & Making Noise, an audio music discovery podcast that gives listeners the exclusive download on the hottest artists and tracks before they rise up the charts. Hosted by National Media Personalities, Hot 107.9’s Incognito, DJ Misses and A-Plus.
New and Making Noise Podcast Ft Big Boss Vette | EPISODE 21 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
