Win the Autism is Your Super Power Contest

Is Autism Your Super Power? Well 100.3 Cincys R&B Station & We Rock The Spectrum Kids Gym would like to highlight a few amazing families this month in honor of Autism Awareness Month! If this is you or someone you know, in 100 words or less, tell us why YOU believe Autism Is Your Super Power. You can enter for yourself, or your child or nominate someone that you know, to be recognized in honor of Autism Awareness Month!
