LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION AND THE OHIO MEDIA SCHOOL ARE BRINGING YOU THE “SPRING SOCIAL MEDIA STARTER KIT” GIVEAWAY. THAT’S RIGHT THIS IS YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A SOCIAL MEDIA STARTER KIT ON US WHICH INCLUDES… BRAND NEW CHROMEBOOK AND A RING LIGHT KIT! TAP IN TO RNBCINCY.COM & THE 100.3 RNB CINCY APP FOR MORE DETAILS ON HOW YOU CAN ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN. OR HEAD TO THE OHIO MEDIA SCHOOL CAMPUS LOCATED AT 4411 MONTGOMERY RD STE 200 TO REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN.