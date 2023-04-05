LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Eve has shared yet another charming picture of her son on Instagram, and according to her followers, her tot has her whole face.

We love it when celebrities give us a peek into their personal world, and Eve has blessed us by doing just that. The “Who’s That Girl” rapper hopped on Instagram to post the cutest picture of her son, Wilde, and we just want to pinch his cheeks! In the photo, Wilde poses with a device in his hand while donning a black hoodie sweatshirt. His rosy cheeks and sandy curly hair are on full display as he peers into the camera.

Eve captioned the picture, “My actual .” Fans swarmed her comment section with praises, and most commented on how he looks just like the former television host. “He looks just like your Mama!!!! Precious boy,” wrote one follower. While another follower wrote, “Looking like you and your mother.”

In the past, Eve has been open about her fertility struggles due to fibroids during her time as a host on The Talk. “For me, I’m 42 now. My husband and I, we’ve been trying and trying and trying and trying. We’ve been doing certain things and for me, I understand where Emma was coming from with the endometriosis because at the beginning of the year, you ladies know…I had a procedure called a myomectomy that gets rid of fibroids.”

We are so happy to see Eve’s baby boy thriving! Do you think Wilde gets his good looks from his mama?

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Shares Adorable TikTok Of Her Newborn Son

Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Celebrate Their New Baby With A Rodeo Themed Baby Shower

Naomi Osaka Displays Her Perfect Baby Bump In Japan

Eve Shares Adorable Pic Of Her Son And Her Followers Say He Is Her Twin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com