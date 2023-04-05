LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

SWV singer Coko is no stranger to trying out a new ‘do but this time, the starlet and reality star chopped it all off and debuted her new look on Instagram, and we’re loving it!

The legendary songstress debuted her new, blonde baldie in a photo set on the social platform where she showed off her freshly cut hairstyle and new platinum color. In her big reveal photo, Coko donned a face full of glamourous makeup which enhanced her natural beauty as she served face and modeled her latest look, rocking mink eyelashes and a nude lip.

The beauty donned a black, strapless top with a sweetheart neckline and no jewelry for her effortless slay to let the look speak for itself. And although the photo was only a close up, Coko was sure to work her angels to perfection as she showed off her short, blonde locs while her hand rested lightly on her shoulder.

“Life is too short to wear boring hair. ” Coko caption captioned the photo before crediting her make up artist and writing, “@k.dempster You beat me DOWN!!! #NYC #coko #shorthairdontcare #blondie #Cokaine”

Check out the stunning look below.

“Cokaine in the building ” wrote the official SWV Instagram page underneath Coko’s photo while actress MJ Rodriguez commented, “This is MAD CUTE” and another follower commented, “50+ where?????

Oh cause I thought somebody had said somethin ”

She killed it! We’re loving this look on Coko! Beauties what do you think about the legendary singer’s slay?

Coko Debuts A Blonde Baldie On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com