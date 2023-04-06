Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like a elementary school in Over-The-Rhine was placed on lock down after two teens ran from the cops.

Via WLWT

Officials said during the pursuit, the suspect climbed over the fences around the school and entered the school through a staff bathroom window on the first floor.

School officials said the suspect was found in the basement of the building by cafeteria staff and was taken out of the building where he was taken into custody by police.