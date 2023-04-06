Cincy

Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine

Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine

Published on April 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It looks like a elementary school in Over-The-Rhine was placed on lock down after two teens ran from the cops.

Via WLWT

Officials said during the pursuit, the suspect climbed over the fences around the school and entered the school through a staff bathroom window on the first floor.

Related Stories

School officials said the suspect was found in the basement of the building by cafeteria staff and was taken out of the building where he was taken into custody by police.

More from 100.3
Close