Parents, Officials Warn of “Hot Bubble Gum” Challenges on TikTok

Needless to say, TikTok has been receiving a lot of flack lately, and honestly… rightfully so. Here’s another reason why parents need to be careful about what their kids are looking at on the embattled platform.

As reported by WRAL, several students at Dexter Park Elementary School in Massachusetts were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday (Apr. 4) after chewing CaJohns’ “Trouble Bubble” Bubble Gum.

Officials warn that it is a viral trend that originated on TikTok and is spreading throughout social media.

A Facebook post for the Southborough Police Department warns that this spicy bubble gum contains oleoresin capsicum, which is the same active ingredient as police pepper spray. The gum is rated at 16 million units on the Scoville Heat Scale.

In comparison, an average bottle of Texas Pete’s Hot Sauce rates at around 750 on the Scoville Scale.

“It was something that you see in like a horror movie,” said Kathleen Woodard, whose 9-year-old son, Michael, got sick from consuming the gum. “Honestly, it just kind of felt like these kids had been under attack.”

The school is currently investigating the incident.

