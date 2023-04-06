It’s back! The Rickey Smiley Morning Show is giving you a chance to win up to $1,000!
Call 1-866-9-Rickey (1-866-974-2539) and be the 20th caller and win $100 and a chance to win more cash before the buzzer sounds. Once the timer starts, cash prizes can rise up to $1,500.
You can stop the timer to win that amount, win the top prize of $1,00 or risk the buzzer going off and keep the $100 prize.
CLICK HERE FOR THE OFFICIAL RULES
Rickey Smiley ‘Beat The Buzzer’ Contest was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Active Shooter At Nashville Elementary School; Gunned Down
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
Win Tickets to The Soul II Soul Tour