Keshia Knight Pulliam may have just received the best birthday present anyone could ask for… the birth of a healthy baby boy!
Pulliam, still known to many as Rudy Huxtable from The Cosby Show, had her second child. She excitedly shared the great news with her millions of followers on social media.
“With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!!” she announced on Instagram.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Pulliam and her husband Brad James met in Atlanta in 2019. They’ve been married since September 2022. Her new baby is now a little brother to her 6-year-old daughter Ella, who she shares with her ex, Edgerton Hartwell.
Congratulations to Keshia Knight Pulliam and here’s to hoping for continued health for her beautiful, growing, happy family!
The Latest:
- Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy
- Ledisi Joins ‘BackStory With Colby Colb’ Podcast
- At Least 5 Dead, 6 Injured, in Louisville Bank Shooting
- Cincinnati: Reds Pulled Off A Comeback Win Against The Phillies
- Beyoncé: What Does She Do To Stay Fit While On Stage???
- T.I. & Boosie Badazz: Allegedly Squash Beef At Airport
- Actress Michael Michele Shares How New Film ‘Drunk, Driving, and 17’ Helped Her Have Conversations With Her Son
- Blac Chyna Shares Inspirational IG Post On Easter Sunday
- Porsha Williams Is Our Muse In Jean Paul Gaultier
- Mary J. Blige Is A Goddess In A Tom Ford Look
Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Birth of Baby Boy was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week
-
NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump In Stormy Daniels Hush Money Probe: Report