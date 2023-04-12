Yung Miami Poses In A Gold Bikini On Instagram: ‘It’s About To Be a Caresha Please Summer’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Yung Miami was spotted on Instagram showing off her toned figure in a gold metallic swimsuit that we love!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper modeled her abs of steel and killer curves when she rocked the metallic gold two piece bikini. The suit’s top featured cut outs throughout and a silver “CP” emblem in the middle, seemingly standing for her “Caresha Please” brand.

She wore her hair in loose beach waves and modeled the suit in a selfie style, mirror video which she shared on Instagram.

“I’m telling y’all RIGHT NOW! whew,” she captioned the post.

Check out the breath taking video below.

“I’ma just tell y’all right now to get your coins ready,” the Caresha Please host said while recording herself in the mirror. “Because this s*** I’m coming with? Hm. It’s about to be a m****** Caresha Please summer, period!”

And by the looks of this video, it’s definitely going to be a Caresha Please summer indeed!

“Oh yes I have my moneyyyyyy,” the rapper’s groupmate and BFF JT commented underneath the video while another follower wrote, “Do the body come with the swim suit ? ,” and we’re honestly like to know as well!

While there’s no word yet on when Caresha plans to release this suit to the public, we’ll certainly have our coins ready for its release!

Beauties, what do you think about Yung Miami’s suit? Would you rock it?

