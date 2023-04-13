Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer

It looks like your Duke Energy is expected to Increase this summer.
Via Fox19
The latest increase threatens to push the typical monthly electric bill (including generation and distribution costs) in Cincinnati to the highest in at least eight years, according to PUCO’s Ohio Utility Rate Survey.
Currently hovering at nearly $132 in March, a typical electric bill using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month has steadily climbed $15 or 13% in less than a year. Last June, the typical Cincinnati electric bill rose above $125 a month for the first time since December of 2015.
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Cincinnati: Joe Burrow New Deal Projection