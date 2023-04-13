Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like your Duke Energy is expected to Increase this summer.

Via Fox19

The latest increase threatens to push the typical monthly electric bill (including generation and distribution costs) in Cincinnati to the highest in at least eight years, according to PUCO’s Ohio Utility Rate Survey.

Currently hovering at nearly $132 in March, a typical electric bill using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month has steadily climbed $15 or 13% in less than a year. Last June, the typical Cincinnati electric bill rose above $125 a month for the first time since December of 2015.