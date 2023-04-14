LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Sheryl Lee Ralph joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss her episode on the all-new season of Uncensored!

This series gives viewers an inside look on notable celebrities and life through their perspective.

“People have a habit of looking at us and thinking they know what’s going on with us. No, you don’t know my journey…but some of the things [I’ve] been through are things that people can learn from and [learn] how they can make some better choices in their life,” Ralph stated.

She hints at some of the episode’s topics such as self-love, body dysmorphia and more. Ralph recalls the trials and tribulations of early stardom when “fame came early and fast”. Her parents are credited for “rescuing” her and potentially saving her life.

The renowned actress and singer “broke the internet” with her tear-jerking Emmy acceptance speech about self love and dreaming big. After decades in the business, many would agree that the award was long overdue and well-deserved.

She has recently rereleased her book Diva 2.0 12 Life Lesson From Me For You!, available in Barnes & Noble and online.

Be sure to tune in to TV One this Sunday, April 16th at 10P/9C.

Sheryl Lee Ralph on Her Upcoming TV One ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com