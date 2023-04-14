HBCU Know Highlights Kara McCullough: Nuclear Scientist Turned Miss USA

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In today’s HBCU Know shout out, Rock-T pays homage to South Carolina State University’s very own Kara McCullough.

This alumna is also an American beauty pageant titleholder and model. She served as Miss District of Columbia in 2017, and went on the same year to win Miss USA. She is the fourth D.C. queen to win the ultimate national title.

Kara is more than just a pretty face. Prior to pageantry, she worked as a nuclear scientist in the Nuclear Regulatory Commission Office. During her time at SCSU, she was inducted into the Golden Key International Honor Society and the National Society of Black Engineers. She graduated with a Chemistry Bachelor’s degree.

She and her husband Garrett Temple, New Orleans Pelicans basketball player, are enjoying their now family of four after having two children together.

South Carolina State University—home of the bulldogs—was founded in 1896 and is located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

