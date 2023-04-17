Jamie Foxx: Steadily Improving

CLOSE
Jamie Foxx is steadily improving. The actor suffered a health emergency last week and although details have not been disclosed, People magazine says the issue was severe enough for the set of his current movie, “Back in Action” to be shut down Wednesday.
Filming resumed on Thursday, using a stand-in for the actor.
People also revealed that extras were informed that a scene to be filmed on Sunday would be cancelled because of “changes in production.”
There is currently much uncertainty regarding the production of “Back in Action,” which stars Cameron Diaz, who was persuaded out of her semi-retirement by Foxx.
