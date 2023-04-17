Usher: Gives 21 Savage The Mic During Concert

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Usher gave 21 Savage the microphone during his Vegas show to let him sing ‘My Boo’ during his performance.

Usher said to 21 before handing him the mic, “You like singing R&B and s**t, right? Let’s go, Savage. Let’s go.”

Many fans enjoyed 21 Savage singing off-key and gave Usher some laughs in the process.

Savage is no stranger to showing off his out-of-tune vocals and has sung Usher’s ‘Burn’ online before, which had many fans laughing.