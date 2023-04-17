Cincinnati: 4 People Were Shot Downtown Over The Weekend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like 4 people were shot over the weekend downtown. The shooting happen in 2 different incidents downtown.

According to FOX19

The most recent one happened when someone fired into a crowd at Piatt Park at Garfield Place and Race Street just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

The victims were found in and around the park. All suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the leg, hip and ankle, police said.

Police said it wasn’t clear how many people fired shots, or if the shooting was related to one reported there less than 24 hours earlier.