Published on April 17, 2023

WJYD 2022 Stellar Award

Source: CS / Radio One Digital

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Thanks to you Joy 107.1 has made it to the 2nd round-voting phase to win a 2023 Stellar Award!

We appreciate you but we still need your help to make it to the final round to win ‘Radio Station of the Year in a Large Market Category’ at this year’s Stellar Awards.

Cast your vote right now, you can vote every day until April 17th

Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

