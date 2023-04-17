Ben Crump and Martin Collins (Dadeville Victim’s Father) Talk Gun Violence and Injustice

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Over the weekend, the community of Dadeville, Alabama suffered a tragic mass shooting. The father, Michael Collins, of one of the victims joins the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share his thoughts on what he describes as his biggest fear turned reality.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Saturday night, shots fired at a Sweet 16 birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio. Four unfortunately did not make it out alive, and 28 were left critically injured. Dadeville police have yet to release more details on the shooter and possible motive.

Collins not only speaks on his devastating experience, but also a bit about his beliefs on gun reform.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“It’s an unbearable emptiness and pain to go to sleep and wake up to know that its still a reality…Put pressure on these legislators and congressmen to act, to do something, to fix this so we can stop this from happening,” Michael states.

Rickey Smiley holds back tears as he empathizes with “another father who had to wake up on a Sunday morning to the news that their son is gone”.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ben Crump joins afterwards to give insight on another sad occurrence —the Kansas City shooting a sixteen year old boy, Ralph Yarl. Yarl was shot twice in the head at a doorstep after mistakenly arriving to the wrong address. The star student was picking up his younger siblings. He survived, miraculously, but the shooter currently faces no charges.

RELATED:

Sybil Wilkes What You Need To Know Black Teen Shot in the Head — Moral Mondays — ‘Eaten Alive’

Rickey Smiley Discusses Gun Violence With Shannon Sharpe On “Club Shay Shay”

Ben Crump and Martin Collins (Dadeville Victim’s Father) Talk Gun Violence and Injustice was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com