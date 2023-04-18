LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Turner Shares Why She Kept Legs On Show After ‘Insuring’ Them

Tina Turner recently joked that her legs made her more famous than her singing voice.

The “Private Dancer” songstress set the trend for performing in tiny dresses and belting out songs before Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Lopez.

While on stage, fans would marvel at the singer’s sleek, toned legs, leading the singer to insure them for $3.2 million.

Turner said, ‘I only had my legs on show so much as it made it much easier to dance . . . And then it became part of my style.’ The singer continued, ‘When I was younger, I never felt confident about any part of my body, but with all the attention my legs received, I realized they must be OK!’