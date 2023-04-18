Cincinnati: A Crash On 275 Shutdown The Freeway This Morning

As I was driving to work today on 275 the road was shut down and traffic was at a stand still.
Via Fox19
The reason why is a three-vehicle crash involving an overturned semi-tractor-trailer, Forest Park police say.
It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
No immediate serious injuries or fatalities are reported, but motorists should expect lengthy delays.
The westbound lanes are expected to be closed until at least 10 a.m., says Lt. Adam Pape.
So make sure you pack your patience or choose a different route!
