Candace Owens came for Lizzo this week in a negative tweet that was anti-fat, anti-trans, and sexist. In response to Owens’ rhetoric, Lizzo posted a cute self-affirming reel on Instagram.

Podcast host and American conservative Candace Ownes is doing what she does best – starting mess. The author took to her Twitter account to talk about women who are “emotionally manipulated” into accepting their bodies. She even went further to say that women who support Lizzo’s body positivity are bizarre. “If you peep comments on any of Lizzo’s “fat acceptance” photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of batshit insane women telling her that she looks beautiful. Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty,” tweeted the political commentator.

Lizzo Shuts Candace Owens Down

Owens went on about how women lie to each other to make each other feel good while men take the honest road. She then pointed out that since Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo puts her body on public display, she has the right to comment on it. Lizzo caught wind of Owens’ outlandish remarks and responded with a feisty Instagram reel that had us smiling from ear to ear.

The “About Damn Time” singer recorded herself admiring her natural beauty after a refreshing shower. “I just finished showering and doing my little routine. You know what I realized? I am fucking gorgeous. I am the beauty standard. Catch up, bitch,” declared the artist. Of course, Lizzo’s followers chimed in with their support telling the icon to keep doing her!

Periodt, Lizzo!

Lizzo Shut Down Candace Owens’ Fatphobic Comments With An Affirming Instagram Reel was originally published on hellobeautiful.com