Snoop Dogg: Praises The NBA For New Weed Testing Agreement. 

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg Praises NBA For New Weed Testing Policy; Touts “Health Benefits” To Players

Snoop Dogg praises the NBA for not testing players for weed under a new agreement.

The NBA has ended fines and suspensions for players testing positive for weed. Snoop Dogg supported the move on “Stephen A’s World.”

The West Coast icon praised cannabis for its medicinal benefits and as a supplement to traditional medicine.

Snoop told Stephan A, “I thought about that side and how certain players have been able to have a beautiful life after sports because of the fact that they’ve been able to treat themselves with that.”