According to the Gaston County Police Department, a manhunt is underway for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting multiple people, including a six-year-old girl and her parents.

Tuesday evening (April 18), officials said 24-year-old Robert Singletary shot and wounded multiple people, near April Drive in Gastonia, NC.

Queen City News reports that six-year-old Kinsley White’s basketball rolled into the neighbor’s yard and he was unhappy. Singletary went inside the house, came back out with a gun, and began shooting.

Two people were shot and others were grazed by bullets in the shooting, according to police.

Ashley Hilderbrand, the mother of the girl told Queen City News, “I heard the pow, pow, pow, pow, and I thought it was fireworks,” she said. “Then I heard the pow, pow, pow, and everybody started yelling, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house, get in the house.”

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-2 black male with brown eyes and black hair, weighing 223 pounds.

Singletary faces four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

6-year-old, parents shot after basketball rolls into neighbor’s yard was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com