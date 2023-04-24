Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers

Our Prayers are going out to a Cincinnati mother whos daughter went missing last month and was later found dead.
According to Fox19
The Cincinnati Police Department put out a missing person’s report of 25-year-old Joy Harper on April 4.
Harper’s mother, Sheila McGee, said she asked police to do a wellness check at the address where she believed her daughter was staying.
“I was scared to death…I was thinking the worst…I was praying, hoping for the best, but you know how certain things pop up in your mind – you have to resist and fight, but it was a gut feeling something was definitely wrong,” McGee said.
