Cincy

Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers

Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers

Published on April 24, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Our Prayers are going out to a Cincinnati mother whos daughter went missing last month and was later found dead.

According to  Fox19

The Cincinnati Police Department put out a missing person’s report of 25-year-old Joy Harper on April 4.

Harper’s mother, Sheila McGee, said she asked police to do a wellness check at the address where she believed her daughter was staying.

Related Stories

“I was scared to death…I was thinking the worst…I was praying, hoping for the best, but you know how certain things pop up in your mind – you have to resist and fight, but it was a gut feeling something was definitely wrong,” McGee said.

RELATED TAGS

cincinnati

More from 100.3
Close