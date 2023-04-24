After 17 years, journalist Don Lemon has announced his departure from CNN.
In a Twitter post on April 24, the longtime anchor issued a statement, saying that the news of his firing was a bit of a surprise… actually, it was a BIG surprise.
“I was informed by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”
He continues, “With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”
CNN issued a brief statement: “Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Recently, the veteran journalist had his fair share of scandals play out in the press. Earlier this year, Lemon apologized for comments made to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley when she announced that she was running for President in 2024.
There was also a scathing report by Variety, with colleagues accusing him of misogynistic and unprofessional behavior for over a decade.
Also, we’re pretty sure that drunken NYE segment in New Orleans didn’t help, either.
Either way, we’re wishing Don all the best in his future.
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Jini Thornton: Graduating Your Young Adult Children off the “Parent Payroll” [LISTEN]
- Trish Miller, Swim Instructor and CEO of SwemSchool, Teaches Swim Safety [LISTEN]
- Beyonce’s BeyGood Foundation Pledges $2 Million to be Distributed Along Renaissance Tour Route [LISTEN]
- BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN
- Keke Palmer on Sexuality, Identity: ‘Always Felt Like I Was a Little Bit of Everything’
- Isaac Wiley, Co-Founder & Drummer of Dazz Band, Dead at 69
- Bow Wow to Nelly About Ashanti: ‘Stop Playing and Marry That Woman!’
- Fired Cop That Killed Breonna Taylor is a Police Officer Again
- Daunte Wright’s Killer, Ex-Cop Kim Potter, Is Released From Prison Early
- Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers
BREAKING: Don Lemon Fired From CNN was originally published on foxync.com
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Cincinnati: A Crash On 275 Shutdown The Freeway This Morning
-
Ohio: Plane departing from airport lands safely after catching fire
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer