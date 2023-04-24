Fired Cop Who Shot Breonna Taylor Hired As Deputy In Kentucky

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The ex-Louisville officer who shot and killed Breonna Taylor is getting a new job in law enforcement.

According to WHAS-TV, Myles Cosgrove was hired as a deputy by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, which is about an hour northeast of Louisville.

Protests have already been planned in Carroll County on Monday.

Cosgrove was one of the officers who stormed the home of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 during a botched raid that claimed her life and further ignited the Black Lives Matter movement. Myles Cosgrove was the officer who fired the fatal bullet that Killed Taylor

In January 2021, Cosgrove was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department for violating use-of-force procedures and failing to use a body camera during the raid on Taylor’s apartment.

Joshua Jaynes, the detective who obtained the fateful no-knock warrant was also fired the same day.

No officers were charged in Breonna Taylor’s murder.

The federal grand jury also didn’t indict because “the officers who ultimately carried out the search at Taylor’s apartment were not involved in the drafting of the warrant and were unaware of the false and misleading statements that it contained.”

This was the fact that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office used to justify their controversial hiring.

From AP:

None of the three white officers who fired into Taylor’s home were charged by a grand jury in her death.

Carroll County’s Chief Deputy Robert Miller pointed to this fact in reference to Cosgrove’s hiring.

Investigators said Cosgrove fired 16 rounds into the apartment after the front door was breached and Taylor’s boyfriend fired a shot at them. Federal ballistics experts said they believe the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove.

In November, the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council voted not to revoke Cosgrove’s state peace officer certification. This meant he could apply for other law enforcement jobs in the state.

Myles Cosgrove took Breonna Taylor’s life. Now, he gets the opportunity to start over in a new city. But the family of Breonna Taylor won’t get that luxury. They must live with the pain of never being able to see their precious daughter again. It just doesn’t seem fair.

Fired Cop Who Shot Breonna Taylor Hired As Deputy In Kentucky was originally published on newsone.com