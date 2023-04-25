Contests

Enter for your Chance to Win Tickets to the I Hear Music in the Air Tour

Published on April 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
I HEAR MUSIC IN THE AIR Contest Graphics| iOne Local Sales | 2023-04-24

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

100.3 Cincy’s RnB Station wants to give lucky listeners the chance to win tickets to the I Hear Music In The Air “ Music Matters” concert, Saturday, May 6th at Corinthian Baptist Church Starring Vashawn Mitchell, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, John P Kee, Mali Music & more!

More from 100.3
Close