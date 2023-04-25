Enter for your Chance to Win Tickets to the I Hear Music in the Air Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 Cincy’s RnB Station wants to give lucky listeners the chance to win tickets to the I Hear Music In The Air “ Music Matters” concert, Saturday, May 6th at Corinthian Baptist Church Starring Vashawn Mitchell, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, John P Kee, Mali Music & more!