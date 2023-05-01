Cincinnati: Driver Facing Jail Time For Crash On 275

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Cincinnati driver is set to face up to 27years for a accident he was involved in on I-275.

It looks like he could face felony charges the crash killed three people in Anderson Township.

Via Fox19

Andrew Blankenship, 29, was indicted Monday on six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers.

Blankenship was originally facing three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of aggravated vehicular assault, Hamilton County court records stated.