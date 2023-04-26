LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mary J. Blige was spotted on Instagram completely serving in a trendy ensemble and of course, giving us fashion goals in the process.

Taking the platform this week, the Queen of R&B showed off her killer fashion sense when she rocked a full denim body suit with a deep v neckline. The body suit tied at the waist and accentuated her curvy frame perfectly. The beauty paired the denim look with a nude colored jacket from Rick Owens retailing for $5,440. The jacket certainly complemented the look perfectly and featured fur detailing around the hem to add the perfect touch for the streetwear look.

She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry to let the look speak for itself and wore her signature blonde locks in beach waves with a side part to frame her face.

Mary’s face was beat to perfection as she rocked a glamorous makeup look to add to the ensemble. Of course, she served face as she posed for her millions of IG followers, captioning the post with a rap lyric, “I can’t get mad cause you look at me……Cause on the real look at ME! – #MasonBetha”

Check out the post below.

It’s official, Mary J. Blige just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and her latest is no exception! Beauties, what do you think about Mary’s latest slay?

Mary J. Blige Strikes A Pose In A $5,440 Rick Owens Jacket was originally published on hellobeautiful.com