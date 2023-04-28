Review: ‘Big George Foreman’ Is A Theatrical Testament To The Power Of Perseverance

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

For those who believe in God, having faith in His power and glory is sometimes all you need in order to stand up against any battle placed in your path. Boxing legend George Foreman, who spent the beginning of this year celebrating his milestone 74th birthday, has been a shining example of that statement for the better part of six decades — and counting!

Many moviegoers will now get the chance to see just how inspiring the heavyweight champ’s life story is by viewing it through the lens of his new Sony Pictures biopic, Big George Foreman, officially in theaters today.

Foreman’s life plays out in a way that was almost made for Hollywood: severely meager beginnings, a chance of fate that changes things around, a midlife crisis that throws everything off trajectory and ultimately a comeback that resulted in opportunities far greater than anyone could’ve imagined. However, one important part missing in that abridged summary of the film is Foreman’s unwavering belief in God that got him through the toughest tribulations and most trying trials. Of course, there was also the physical help he got here on Earth by way of support from family and tutelage from The Godfather of Boxing himself, Doc Broadus.

In the role of Broadus, seasoned Hollywood vet Forest Whitaker is captivating in how he channels those tools of motivation that got Foreman in the ring originally and also back on top when everyone thought it was impossible. Their relationship as trainer and trainee is more akin to brotherhood, and it’s displayed lovingly by way of Whitaker and Foreman lead actor, Khris Davis. The rising star, who got his start in the 2017 crime drama Detroit, has used the past six years to develop his craft in such a way that you sometimes forget it’s a biopic given how seamless his performance is.

Joining Davis and Whitaker in Big George Foreman is a host of glowing talent both new and vets, including The Wire actress Sonja Sohn in the prominent role as Foreman’s mother, Nancy Foreman, as well as Jasmine Mathews, John Magaro, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., Shein Mompremier and an impressive spot by Sullivan Jones as Muhammad Ali.

Big George Foreman is now playing everywhere. Check out the trailer below to get you excited before heading out to a theater near you:

Review: ‘Big George Foreman’ Is A Theatrical Testament To The Power Of Perseverance was originally published on blackamericaweb.com