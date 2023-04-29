LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Halle Berry is fresh faced and loving it.

The actress shared another gorgeous mirror selfie for her 8.4 million followers this week as she showed off natural beauty. In the mirror post, the 56 year old star is shown posing in front of a mirror while holding her iPhone with both hands. In the photo, she serves face as she tilts her head and gives a slight smile while showing off her makeup free face and wet hair. As for her clothing, for this post, she’s wearing nothing but a lace top and gold hoop earrings.

“Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. ” she simply captioned the post that she shared with her millions of IG fans. Check it out below.

Fans in the comment section were loving Berry’s fresh faced selfie and left thousands of comments underneath the stunning photo to share their stamps of approval.

“Aunt Halle you age like fine wine ,” one of her followers commented underneath the post while another wrote, “Halle as ever you look absolutely gorgeous” while another simply left, “A QUEENS REFLECTION” underneath the breathtaking photo.

If there’s one thing Halle is going to do, it’s share a fresh faced selfie with us because this isn’t the first time the beauty has gone makeup free on Instagram. Just a few weeks ago, she shared another mirror selfie of herself fresh out of the shower as she posed in front of the mirror with dewy skin.

“hump day self love” she captioned that post. Check it out below.

We just love how Halle loves on herself!

Halle Berry Is Stunning In A Makeup Free Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com