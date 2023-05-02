Arts & Entertainment

DoorDash Is Making Mother’s Day Easier With Same-Day Floral Deliveries

Same-day deliveries without the horrible fees.

Published on May 2, 2023

DoorDash for mother's day

Source: Courtesy of DoorDash / DoorDash

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and DoorDash is stepping in to make same-day delivery easy, convenient, and affordable. And if you’re looking for something that won’t hurt your pockets, you can browse selections under $50. Plus, from 4/18 until 5/14, take advantage of 15% off an order of flowers (up to $10 off) using code FLOWERS15* at checkout. DoorDash is making Mother’s Day easier by partnering with local and national florists nationwide, increasing sales, and putting a smile on our maternal figures’ faces.

DoorDash for mother's day

Source: Courtesy of DoorDash / DoorDash

In case you were blessed with a mother who has it all, then you can opt for a  giftable DashPass membership (which grants you access to unlimited savings, members-only offers, exclusive items, and more) or virtual gift cards, which will allow your mom to save on time, energy, and money on groceries, beauty and self-care faves from Sephora, Lush Cosmetics, Home Goods, and more throughout the year. And, for all of mom’s retail needs, DoorDash is also offering 15% off one retail purchase (up to $10 off) from 4/18 until 5/14 with code MOMDAY15**.

If you’re a last minute shopper like me, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal. DoorDash, you had me at “bouquets under $50.” What do you think? Is this a service you would try?

